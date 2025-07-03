High Court Orders Investigation Report in Law College Gang Rape Case

The Calcutta High Court has commanded the West Bengal state to submit a comprehensive report regarding the ongoing investigation into the gang rape incident at South Calcutta Law College. The court's directive comes as the legal body expressed significant concern over security lapses at the institution.

Justice Soumen Sen, heading the division bench, has requested the case diary to further examine the state of the investigation, setting the next hearing date for July 10. The alarming incident involving the female law student has led to three public interest litigations demanding stricter access control and security measures in educational institutions.

Petitioners have called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, alleging political connections of the accused with the ruling party, questioning the impartiality of the current investigation by the Kolkata Police. The case has stirred demands for enhanced safety measures in colleges across West Bengal.

