The Fall of Major General Mikhail Gudkov: Russian Naval Tragedy

Major General Mikhail Gudkov, a senior officer in the Russian Navy, was killed in a missile attack in Kursk, near the Russia-Ukraine border. Since Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine in 2022, Gudkov is one of the highest-ranking officers to die in action. Mourners pay tribute in Vladivostok.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:18 IST
Major General Mikhail Gudkov, deputy head of the Russian Navy and a former commander actively involved against Ukraine, has been reported dead, marking a significant loss for Moscow's military ranks. The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed his death occurred on Wednesday during combat operations in Kursk, close to the Ukraine border.

Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels had earlier suggested that Gudkov was killed, alongside other servicemen, in a targeted missile strike using a U.S-made HIMARS rocket. Reuters, however, has not been able to independently verify the specifics of the incident, which has left Gudkov, aged 42, among the senior-most Russian officers killed since their full-scale conflict with Ukraine began.

While Ukraine has refrained from immediate commentary, the incident has sparked grief in places like Vladivostok, home to Russia's Pacific Fleet, where Gudkov's legacy as a military hero continues. His death was confirmed by Primorsky Governor Oleg Kozhemyako, who conveyed condolences and highlighted Gudkov's commitment to his duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

