French Nationals Held in Iran Face Spy Charges: France Demands Release

France's foreign minister has condemned the spy charges reportedly used to detain two French nationals in Iran for more than three years, labeling the allegations as "unjustified and unfounded." French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced that France had not received an official notification from Iranian authorities regarding the charges against citizens Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris. These charges allegedly include espionage for Israel. Should they be confirmed, France would consider the accusations "totally unjustified," Barrot affirmed, urging for the couple's "immediate, unconditional release."

Kohler, 40, and her partner Paris, 72, were apprehended in May 2022 and remained confined at Tehran's Evin Prison until last month. This facility is notorious for detaining dual nationals and Westerners, often used by Iran as leverage in diplomatic discussions. A French diplomat met with the pair earlier this week as their families sought confirmation of their wellbeing following recent Israeli bombardments on the prison.

In an interview on BFM TV, Kohler's sister, Noemie Kohler, revealed the couple's charges, including espionage for Israel, conspiracy to destabilize the Iranian regime, and "corruption on Earth." Expressing grave concern, she noted the possibility of a death penalty and mentioned their psychological distress due to the bombings. The French diplomat's visit occurred at a prison south of Tehran, as Kohler and Paris had been relocated from Evin following the Israeli attacks. Their current location remains undisclosed, Noemie Kohler stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)