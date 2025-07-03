Iran Upholds Nuclear Treaty Commitments
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi reaffirmed Iran's commitment to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and its safeguards agreement. He announced that the nation's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency will be managed by the Supreme National Security Council to ensure safety and security.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has declared Iran's unwavering commitment to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and its associated safeguards. This statement was made public in a recent post on X.
Araqchi emphasized that Iran's collaboration with the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will be orchestrated by the Supreme National Security Council.
The involvement of the Council is intended to uphold essential safety and security protocols as Iran navigates its international nuclear obligations.
