Tragic Domestic Dispute: Pregnant Woman Dies in Kasganj

A domestic dispute in Kasganj district led to the death of five-month pregnant Brajbala. Following a disagreement over salted food, her husband allegedly assaulted her, causing her to fall from a roof. Ramu, her husband, was later apprehended by villagers and police investigation ensues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A domestic tragedy unfolded in the Kasganj district as a pregnant woman died after an alleged assault by her husband. The incident stemmed from a domestic argument.

Officials reported that Brajbala, 25, died from her injuries following an altercation about overly salted food prepared for dinner. The conflict turned violent, causing her to fall from the roof.

Police investigations revealed underlying tensions, including an alleged affair involving the husband, Ramu. He was apprehended after initially fleeing the scene. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

