Tragic Domestic Dispute: Pregnant Woman Dies in Kasganj

A domestic tragedy unfolded in the Kasganj district as a pregnant woman died after an alleged assault by her husband. The incident stemmed from a domestic argument.

Officials reported that Brajbala, 25, died from her injuries following an altercation about overly salted food prepared for dinner. The conflict turned violent, causing her to fall from the roof.

Police investigations revealed underlying tensions, including an alleged affair involving the husband, Ramu. He was apprehended after initially fleeing the scene. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)