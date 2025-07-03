Tragic Clash: A Parent's Quest for Justice

Archana Majumdar, a member of the National Commission for Women, plans to visit the home of Tamanna Khatoon in Nadia, West Bengal, on Monday. The visit aims to provide support and gain insights into the tragic incident, according to officials.

Tamanna Khatoon was killed on June 23 during a bomb explosion amidst a victory celebration organized by TMC supporters following their success in the Kaliganj Assembly by-election. Her family, reportedly supporters of CPI(M), contends that the explosion was a politically motivated retaliation, as they had refused to back the ruling party.

On Thursday, Tamanna's parents sought the Calcutta High Court's intervention in their case due to dissatisfaction with the slow investigation. Despite an FIR listing 24 suspects, only nine arrests have been made. They blamed political influence for obstructing police efforts in apprehending the remaining suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)