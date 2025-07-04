Policies Must Empower Women, Youth, and Disabled for Inclusive Growth: Chikunga

In a passionate address ahead of her department’s Budget Vote, Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, reaffirmed government’s unwavering commitment to developing inclusive policies and systems that uplift women, young people, and persons with disabilities, particularly those in rural and underserved communities.

Speaking from the Imbizo Centre in Cape Town on Thursday, Chikunga highlighted persistent barriers faced by women—especially in rural areas and the informal sector—to accessing land, capital, markets, and digital tools. She emphasized the importance of transforming systems to make them simpler, more inclusive, and aligned with the realities on the ground.

“We need simpler, more inclusive systems that meet women where they are, not where the system assumes them to be,” she said.

Bridging Gaps in Connectivity and Opportunity

Many rural women still struggle with limited internet access, bureaucratic red tape, and transportation difficulties when trying to access services and opportunities. These barriers, Chikunga explained, isolate them from economic participation and meaningful policy engagement.

The department's efforts aim to close these gaps through strategic policy reform, infrastructure development, and direct investment in community-based empowerment initiatives.

National and Global Commitments: G20 Presidency and Disability Advocacy

Chikunga also elaborated on South Africa’s Presidency of the G20, which runs until 30 November 2025, pledging to ensure that it reflects the lived experiences of marginalized communities. As part of this commitment, a proposal has been made to establish a Disability Inclusion Working Group at G20 level—an initiative aimed at fostering global collaboration around inclusive development.

“We have committed to taking the G20 to the people, so that it is truly 'The People’s G20', a G20 that listens, that includes, and that leaves behind a legacy of progress,” she noted.

Chikunga confirmed that community consultations have already taken place in Taung (North West) and Mkhondo (Mpumalanga) to gather input directly from women, youth, and people with disabilities. These consultations will be extended to other provinces, ensuring grassroots voices shape South Africa’s G20 contributions.

“We are in solidarity—working together, across countries and communities, to find shared solutions,” she added, invoking the spirit of Ubuntu—“I am because we are.”

Fighting Gender-Based Violence: The Bedrock of Empowerment

Chikunga stressed that safety is the foundation of empowerment, asserting that no economy or society can truly thrive if women remain unsafe in their homes, schools, workplaces, and public spaces.

“Safety is not a side issue. It is the foundation of empowerment. We are strengthening governance and legislative response to address gender-based violence and femicide,” she declared.

Over the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) period, the department will focus on:

Coordinating the national response to gender-based violence and femicide

Promoting inclusive planning and budgeting across government

Protecting the rights of persons with disabilities

Boosting participation of women, youth, and the disabled in the economy

Budget Overview: Funding Inclusion and Transformation

The department’s 2025/26 budget includes significant allocations that reflect its people-first mandate:

R2.3 billion (76.6%) is earmarked for transfers and subsidies to the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) and the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE)

R5.3 million is allocated to support G20 Empowerment of Women Working Group meetings in 2025/26

R66.4 million has been added to the department’s baseline over three years (R21.2M in 2025/26, R22.1M in 2026/27, R23.1M in 2027/28) to support expanded operations and public wage increases

These funds will not only strengthen the department’s institutional capacity but also enable policy and programme delivery at scale, particularly in underserved and remote communities.

Toward a Society That Leaves No One Behind

The minister reiterated her department’s commitment to fixing structural inequalities—from economic exclusion to discrimination in service delivery.

“We speak of equality because it is fundamental that we fix the unfair systems that keep so many people—especially women, youth, and persons with disabilities—trapped in cycles of poverty, unemployment, and inequality,” Chikunga said.

Her department’s approach is rooted in solidarity, inclusion, and shared prosperity—an approach that envisions a South Africa where no one is left behind.