UPDATE 1-Russian drones attack Kyiv, no reports of serious damage, officials say

Russian drones attacked the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Thursday evening, officials said, but no injuries or serious damage were reported.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitscho and the head of the military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported a fire on the roof of a 16-storey apartment building. "In Kyiv, there has been a prolonged air alert all evening due to a Russian UAV attack," Tkachenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters witnesses reported a stream of fire from air defence units, and a drone was reported to have been downed. Video on local media showed residents bedding down in the city's subway stations in anticipation of further attacks.

