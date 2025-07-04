Left Menu

Brazil to push for free-trade talks between Mercosur and Panama, Lula says

Brazil, which now holds the presidency of South American bloc Mercosur, will support negotiations for a free-trade agreement between the group and Panama, looking to start talks quickly, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Thursday.

In a post on X following a bilateral meeting with Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino in Buenos Aires, Lula said Mulino confirmed his visit to Brazil in August, while Lula will visit Panama in January next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

