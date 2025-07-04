Brazil to push for free-trade talks between Mercosur and Panama, Lula says
Brazil, which now holds the presidency of South American bloc Mercosur, will support negotiations for a free-trade agreement between the group and Panama, looking to start talks quickly, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Thursday.
In a post on X following a bilateral meeting with Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino in Buenos Aires, Lula said Mulino confirmed his visit to Brazil in August, while Lula will visit Panama in January next year.
