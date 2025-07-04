Left Menu

Maharashtra govt orders Mumbai's civic body to immediately shut down 'kabootar khanas'

Directions will be issued to the BMC to immediately start the process of shutting kabootar khanas, he said.Samant said there is a need to create awareness about the hazards of feeding pigeons.He said the BMC has found that some pigeons scavenge off even pizza and burgers at Girgaum Chowpatty.He said the iconic Dadar kabootar khana was shut for two days, but it again started after people kept feeding the birds.In a written response to a question, Shinde said unauthorised kabootar khanas in Santacruz East and Daulat Nagar and Santacruz West have been shut down.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-07-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 08:46 IST
Maharashtra govt orders Mumbai's civic body to immediately shut down 'kabootar khanas'
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has ordered the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to immediately shut down 'kabootar khanas' (feeding points for pigeons) in Mumbai, citing health hazards arising out of their droppings.

Raising the issue in the Maharashtra legislative council on Thursday, Shiv Sena leader and nominated MLC Manisha Kayande said these 'kabootar khanas' pose a danger to the people living around them as their waste and feathers lead to respiratory diseases.

BJP leader Chitra Wagh, another nominated member of the Council, said she lost her aunt due to respiratory diseases arising from pigeon droppings.

In an oral response, minister Uday Samant, replying on behalf of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is also the Urban Development Minister, said there are 51 'kabootar khanas' in the city.

"The civic body will be asked to start (an awareness) drive against 'kabootar khanas' within a month. Directions will be issued to the BMC to immediately start the process of shutting 'kabootar khanas'," he said.

Samant said there is a need to create awareness about the hazards of feeding pigeons.

He said the BMC has found that some pigeons scavenge off even pizza and burgers at Girgaum Chowpatty.

He said the iconic Dadar 'kabootar khana' was shut for two days, but it again started after people kept feeding the birds.

In a written response to a question, Shinde said unauthorised 'kabootar khanas' in Santacruz East and Daulat Nagar and Santacruz West have been shut down. A traffic island and Miyawaki gardens have been created at these places by the BMC, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

 Global
2
Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, police and rescuers say, reports AP.

Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, p...

 Global
3
Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

 Global
4
Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025