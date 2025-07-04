China is reviewing, approving export licences for controlled items, commerce ministry says

China is reviewing and approving export licences for controlled items and has been informed by the U.S. about cancellations of "restrictive measures" against China, its commerce ministry said on Friday.

Teams on both sides are stepping up efforts to implement the outcomes of the London framework, a ministry spokesperson said in a statement, calling the framework "hard-won".

China hopes the U.S. will further correct "wrong practices" and jointly promote bilateral economic and trade relations in a stable and far-reaching manner, according to the statement.

