Duo forced to apologise to man over assault, one is slapped in Sena (UBT) ex-MP Vichare’s presence

Two persons were made to apologise to a man in the presence of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Rajan Vichare for allegedly assaulting him, and one of them was slapped by the "victim", according to a viral video.

"Speak in Marathi since you have hit a Marathi person," a voice is heard telling one of the two men while he tries to say something to Vichare, a former MP from Thane. The video purportedly shows Vichare, a former MP from Thane, seated in his office surrounded by supporters, and the duo and a man in a red shirt.

One by one, the two bow to touch the feet of the man and apologise to him. The man even slaps one of them in the widely shared video. The man was allegedly beaten up after a dispute over mobile recharge led to a quarrel outside the Thane railway station, police had said on Wednesday. A video of the fight, which took place on Tuesday night, had also gone viral on social media. The duo was summoned to Vichare's office on Thursday over the assault. The episode comes amid a spate of incidents involving Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers allegedly targeting individuals for not speaking Marathi.

