Shiv Sena Corporator Denies Disappearance Rumors

Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Sheetal Mhaske publicly dismissed speculations regarding her supposed disappearance, emphasizing her continued allegiance to the party.

Clarifying her absence, Mhaske disclosed to reporters that she went on a pilgrimage after securing her electoral victory, which rendered her temporarily uncontactable.

Upon returning, Mhaske promptly met with party secretary Milind Narvekar and later held discussions with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, reinforcing her commitment to party duties.

