Shiv Sena Corporator Denies Disappearance Rumors
Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Sheetal Mhaske denied rumors of being unreachable, explaining her brief absence was due to a post-election pilgrimage. After returning, Mhaske met with party secretary Milind Narvekar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. She was elected from Chandivali in the BMC elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 22:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Sheetal Mhaske publicly dismissed speculations regarding her supposed disappearance, emphasizing her continued allegiance to the party.
Clarifying her absence, Mhaske disclosed to reporters that she went on a pilgrimage after securing her electoral victory, which rendered her temporarily uncontactable.
Upon returning, Mhaske promptly met with party secretary Milind Narvekar and later held discussions with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, reinforcing her commitment to party duties.
