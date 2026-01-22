Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Thane as AIMIM Corporator Sparks Controversy

A BJP delegation filed a police complaint against AIMIM corporator Sahar Shaikh for her allegedly provocative remarks about painting Mumbra 'green.' The complaint accused her of inciting communal tension. Authorities are investigating the issue to maintain peace in the region.

Updated: 22-01-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 18:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions have escalated in Thane following a contentious remark by Sahar Shaikh, an AIMIM corporator, which led a BJP delegation to file a complaint with the police. The delegation alleged that Shaikh's statement about turning Mumbra 'green' was intentionally provocative.

This development comes after AIMIM's electoral gains in the Thane Municipal Corporation elections, where the party secured five seats, surpassing Congress and rival Shiv Sena (UBT). The BJP claims that such remarks could incite communal tension in the region.

Mumbra police confirmed receipt of the complaint and are examining video footage and speech transcripts to ascertain any violations of legal provisions. Authorities are urged to take swift action to preserve communal harmony.

