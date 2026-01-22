Tensions Rise in Thane as AIMIM Corporator Sparks Controversy

Tensions have escalated in Thane following a contentious remark by Sahar Shaikh, an AIMIM corporator, which led a BJP delegation to file a complaint with the police. The delegation alleged that Shaikh's statement about turning Mumbra 'green' was intentionally provocative.

This development comes after AIMIM's electoral gains in the Thane Municipal Corporation elections, where the party secured five seats, surpassing Congress and rival Shiv Sena (UBT). The BJP claims that such remarks could incite communal tension in the region.

Mumbra police confirmed receipt of the complaint and are examining video footage and speech transcripts to ascertain any violations of legal provisions. Authorities are urged to take swift action to preserve communal harmony.