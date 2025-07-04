Several injured in Rome after gas station explodes - reports
Several people were injured, including three with severe burns, after a gas station exploded on Friday in an eastern neighbourhood in Rome, according to media reports. Rome's public transport agency Atac said it closed a nearby metro station 'Teano' following instructions from police.
Several people were injured, including three with severe burns, after a gas station exploded on Friday in an eastern neighbourhood in Rome, according to media reports. The huge explosion at a petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distributor in Via dei Gordiani was heard across the Italian capital.
Local news website Roma Today published a picture showing a huge cloud of smoke and fire high above the gas station. Rome's public transport agency Atac said it closed a nearby metro station 'Teano' following instructions from police.
