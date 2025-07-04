Left Menu

China warns India against interfering in Tibet matters

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-07-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 12:47 IST
China warns India against interfering in Tibet matters
  • Country:
  • China

China hopes India will stop using Tibet issues to interfere in domestic affairs and avoid affecting the development of ties, its foreign ministry said on Friday.

A senior Indian minister said on Thursday only the Dalai Lama and the trust he set up have the authority to identify his successor as the spiritual head of Tibetan Buddhism, in a rare comment contradicting China's long-held position.

Beijing says it has the right to approve the Dalai Lama's successor as a legacy from imperial times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

