UPDATE 1-Finnish police suspect 23-year-old man with criminal record in Tampere stabbing

Finnish police said on Friday the person arrested on suspicion of stabbing and injuring four people near a shopping mall in Tampere on Thursday is a 23-year-old Finnish man with a previous criminal history.

Police told a press conference the suspect had told them he had no racist or political motive and that he had attacked people randomly. Police said the injuries of the victims are serious.

