UPDATE 1-Finnish police suspect 23-year-old man with criminal record in Tampere stabbing

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 14:01 IST
Finnish police said on Friday the person arrested on suspicion of stabbing and injuring four people near a shopping mall in Tampere on Thursday is a 23-year-old Finnish man with a previous criminal history.

Police told a press conference the suspect had told them he had no racist or political motive and that he had attacked people randomly. Police said the injuries of the victims are serious.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

