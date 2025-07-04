Eyewitness in physical assault case abducted, found dead in Kanpur

An eyewitness in a physical assault case was abducted and subsequently found dead here in what police suspect was an attempt to prevent him from testifying in court.

The body of the deceased, identified as Vimal Gautam (50), a driver by profession, was recovered from Bingawan in the Sen-Paschim Para police station area on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ghatanpur) Krishnakant Yadav said injury marks on the victim's face and head suggest he ''might have been hit with a hammer before being thrown in the canal.'' The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, which is expected to be completed by Friday evening.

Sanjay Gautam, the brother of the deceased who lodged the FIR, alleged that Irfan Khan and his associates intercepted Vimal on Wednesday evening while he was on his way home and dragged him into their white SUV. This abduction was reportedly captured by nearby CCTV cameras.

Shivam Gautam, the victim's son, told media persons on Friday that his family began a search for Vimal but failed to trace him. He further claimed that they approached the local police.

Shivam had also informed the police that his father was a key eyewitness in a murderous assault case and was scheduled to give evidence against Irfan's father, Zakir, before the court on July 12. He alleged that his father was abducted with an ''intention'' to prevent his testimony.

On Friday, local villagers spotted a body in the Panki canal and alerted the police. Family members and villagers subsequently surrounded the Sen-Paschim Para police station, prompting police officials to take immediate action.

Upon receiving information about the killing of an eyewitness, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ashutosh Kumar, visited the incident site to supervise the probe.

Police officials said efforts are being made to arrest the accused.

