ACB arrests Palwal's CMO red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs one lakh

A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Gurugram, arrested Palwal's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Jai Bhagwan allegedly red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh, said an official.

The CMO had allegedly demanded Rs 15 lakh from three partners of a private hospital by threatening to close the hospital. On searching the house of the CMO, the team allegedly recovered Rs three lakh from the cupboard, the official added.

The hospital operators had allegedly given Rs seven lakh in two installments to the CMO, however, the remaining amount was being demanded and the hospital operators finally complained to the ACB, Gurugram.

A team of ACB led by inspector Jai Pal set up a trap on Thursday night and arrested Bhagwan at around 11 pm while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh at his government residence in Palwal. A case has been registered against the CMO at the ACB police station under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 308 (2) of the BNS, he added.

According to an official of the ACB, Manohar had filed a complaint in which he said that he ran Sunrise Trauma Hospital along with his two partners Dheeraj and Subhash, residents of Palwal. He opened this hospital in Palwal about three months ago, but the CMO was allegedly repeatedly threatening to close down his hospital citing deficiencies in its functioning, he said.

''The CMO said to me that if I wanted to run the hospital, I would have to pay Rs 15 lakh for it. The CMO said that he had to pay this money further as well. About 20 days ago, I went to CMO Dr Jai Bhagwan's house and gave him Rs 6 lakh. On July 2, he again gave Rs 1 lakh in cash. Even after this, the CMO started demanding the remaining Rs 8 lakh,'' Manohar said in his complaint.

Bhagwan was earlier suspended in Jind. He had then allegedly rigged the recruitment of ayurvedic medical officers. Apart from this, a case of molestation of a lady doctor was also registered against him in Sonipat.

