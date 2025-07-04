Left Menu

Pro-Palestinian group loses bid to block UK government's ban under anti-terrorism laws

No pleas were entered at Westminster Magistrates Court in central London and the four are scheduled to appear on July 18 at the Central Criminal Court.Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced plans to proscribe Palestine Action as a terrorist organization a few days after the break-in.

The pro-Palestinian activist group Palestine Action lost a bid to block the British government's decision to ban it under anti-terrorism laws after activists broke into a military base last month and vandalised two planes.

At a hearing on Friday at the Hight Court in London, the group had sought to block the ban, which will come into force at midnight.

The ban, which was approved by Parliament earlier this week, will make membership of the group and support of its actions a criminal offense punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

The ban was triggered after pro-Palestinian activists broke into a Royal Air Force base in Brize Norton, damaging two planes using red paint and crowbars in protest at the British government's ongoing military support for Israel in its war in Gaza.

Police said that the incident caused around 7 million pounds (USD 9.4 million) worth of damage, with four people charged in connection with the incident.

The four, aged between 22 and 35, were charged Thursday with conspiracy to commit criminal damage and conspiracy to enter a prohibited place for purposes prejudicial to the interests of the UK. No pleas were entered at Westminster Magistrates' Court in central London and the four are scheduled to appear on July 18 at the Central Criminal Court.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced plans to proscribe Palestine Action as a terrorist organization a few days after the break-in. She said the vandalism to the two planes was "disgraceful," adding that the group had a "long history of unacceptable criminal damage.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

