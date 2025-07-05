Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Noida society flat, girl rescued

PTI | Noida | Updated: 05-07-2025 01:04 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 01:04 IST
Fire breaks out at Noida society flat, girl rescued
A massive fire broke out at a flat in a residential society in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Friday evening and a 15-year-old girl, who was trapped inside, was safely rescued, officials said.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said the fire broke out due to an explosion in the air conditioner in at house in the society in the Bisrakh area police station area.

At the time of the incident, the family had gone out while the 15-year-old girl was inside the flat.

Choubey said that after receiving information about the fire, fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and controlled the fire.

He said that the girl trapped in the flat was taken out by the fire brigade personnel with the help of the people nearby.

The officer said that there was no loss of life in this incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

