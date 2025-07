Ukraine's Bold Strike on Russian Airfield

Ukraine's special forces executed a daring operation by striking the Borisoglebsk military airfield situated in Russia's Voronezh region.

The attack, revealed via a statement on social media, reportedly targeted a glide bomb store and hit a trainer aircraft, with potential additional damage to other aircraft.

This strategic airfield serves as a base for Russian Su-34, Su-35S, and Su-30SM aircraft, key components of Russia's aerial strength.

