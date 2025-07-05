Sri Lanka's Major Crackdown on Crime: Over 300 Arrested in Colombo Sweep

In a decisive move to tackle gun violence and criminal networks, Sri Lankan authorities have arrested more than 300 individuals in a coordinated overnight operation in Colombo's northern suburbs, officials announced on Saturday.

The Ministry of Public Security stated that the operation, which took place on July 4, involved the Sri Lanka Police, Special Task Force, Army, and Navy in a joint effort to combat crime.

The mass arrests are part of an ongoing strategy to eliminate underworld activities and drug-related offenses, amid rising public concern over a surge in gun incidents attributed to criminal groups.

