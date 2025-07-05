Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Major Crackdown on Crime: Over 300 Arrested in Colombo Sweep

Sri Lankan authorities arrested over 300 individuals in a major overnight operation targeting gun violence and criminal networks in Colombo's northern suburbs. Conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies, the crackdown addresses rising public concern over gun-related crimes linked to underground and drug-related activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 05-07-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 14:40 IST
Sri Lanka's Major Crackdown on Crime: Over 300 Arrested in Colombo Sweep
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a decisive move to tackle gun violence and criminal networks, Sri Lankan authorities have arrested more than 300 individuals in a coordinated overnight operation in Colombo's northern suburbs, officials announced on Saturday.

The Ministry of Public Security stated that the operation, which took place on July 4, involved the Sri Lanka Police, Special Task Force, Army, and Navy in a joint effort to combat crime.

The mass arrests are part of an ongoing strategy to eliminate underworld activities and drug-related offenses, amid rising public concern over a surge in gun incidents attributed to criminal groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025