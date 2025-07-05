US Arrests Nehal Modi, Fugitive Diamantaire's Brother, in Extradition Case
US authorities have arrested Nehal Modi, the younger brother of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, based on extradition requests from the Indian Enforcement Directorate and CBI. Nehal is implicated in a Rs 13,000 crore fraud involving Punjab National Bank, and is accused of money laundering and criminal conspiracy.
US authorities have apprehended Nehal Modi, brother of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, following extradition requests from India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to officials.
US authorities informed India that Nehal was placed under custody on Friday. A July 17 court hearing is set where Nehal might seek bail, though US prosecutors are likely to oppose it.
The extradition proceedings concern charges of money laundering under India's Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, and criminal conspiracy under pertinent Indian laws. Nehal Modi, 46, is accused of participating in a Rs 13,000 crore fraud involving Punjab National Bank, alongside his brother and uncle Mehul Choksi.
