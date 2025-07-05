Extradition Drama: Nehal Modi's Arrest Spurs Legal Battle

In a significant development, Nehal Modi, the younger sibling of notorious diamantaire Nirav Modi, has been apprehended by US authorities following extradition petitions from India's Enforcement Directorate and the CBI. Nehal was detained on Friday, with a court hearing scheduled for July 17, where he may seek bail, a move likely to face opposition from US prosecutors.

The arrest stems from allegations of Nehal's involvement in a colossal Rs 13,000 crore fraud targeting Punjab National Bank, orchestrated alongside his brother Nirav and uncle Mehul Choksi. The extradition is pursued on money laundering and criminal conspiracy charges under pertinent Indian legal sections.

Born in Belgium and fluent in multiple languages, Nehal is accused of facilitating and disguising illegal financial transactions. After the fraud surfaced, he allegedly participated in moving gold and cash from Dubai and instructed associates to shield his involvement from authorities. These serious allegations underscore the global dimensions of the case.

