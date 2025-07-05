Left Menu

Justice Served: Uncle Sentenced for Niece's Assault

A court sentenced a 43-year-old man to 25 years for raping and threatening his 13-year-old niece. The case was registered after the girl notified her aunt. The man, Kewal Krishna, was fined Rs 55,000. He also received an additional sentence for threats and 14 witnesses testified.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A special court has sentenced a 43-year-old man to 25 years in prison for raping and threatening his 13-year-old niece, authorities revealed on Saturday.

Special Judge Naresh Thakur imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on the accused, Kewal Krishna. The case emerged in November 2023 when Krishna's niece bravely reported the incident to the Women's Police Station in Una. She accused her uncle of assaulting her and coercing her silence.

Unable to endure the ordeal any longer, the young girl confided in her neighboring aunt, who then supported her in filing the complaint. The girl's mother had passed, and she lived with her father and uncle. Krishna's additional one-year sentence came with a Rs 5,000 fine for issuing threats, with 14 witnesses testifying during the proceedings.

