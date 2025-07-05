Nehal Modi Arrested in US, Faces Extradition Over PNB Scam

US authorities have arrested Nehal Modi, the younger brother of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, following extradition requests by Indian authorities, officials disclosed Saturday.

Currently subject to an Interpol Red Notice, Nehal Modi was taken into custody in the US on Friday, according to officials informed about the matter.

His arrest is linked to the notorious Rs 13,000 crore fraud at Punjab National Bank, where both Modi brothers and their uncle Mehul Choksi are accused. The next hearing is scheduled for July 17, at which time Modi may request bail, a move anticipated to be contested by US prosecutors.

