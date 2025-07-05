Left Menu

Journalists Under Siege: Rising Attacks Spark Concern in Assam

Assam faces a concerning rise in attacks on journalists, with two incidents occurring within a week. Madhurjya Saikia was the latest victim, allegedly attacked by a mob while covering election news. The state's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, highlights the lack of unity among journalists, stressing the need for solidarity.

A recent spate of attacks against journalists in Assam has raised alarm, as another media professional is targeted while on duty. Madhurjya Saikia, reporting on panchayat election matters in Dhemaji district, suffered severe injuries after a mob assault involving over 25 individuals armed with sticks.

Following the incident, a complaint was filed, prompting police to launch an investigation. Preliminary reports suggest that local leaders may have orchestrated the attack on Saikia, who is now receiving treatment in Dibrugarh. The Mising students' union, however, denies any involvement, expressing respect for the press.

This attack follows a similar incident with journalists Bimaljyoti Nath and a colleague in Dhekiajuli. The state's Chief Minister expressed concern over the disunity among journalists, likening it to political factions, and urged the press to unite as these assaults continue.

