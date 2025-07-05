High-Profile Murder Casts Spotlight on Law and Order in Bihar

A prominent businessman from Bihar, Gopal Khemka, was tragically gunned down near his home in Patna, escalating concerns over the state's security environment. This brutal killing has ignited a political storm, with opposition leaders questioning Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's handling of law and order.

The shooting occurred late Friday night outside the gate of Khemka's residence in the Gandhi Maidan area, as he was about to exit his vehicle. Despite immediate police response, the assailant, who was riding a motorcycle, remains at large.

Authorities have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve into Khemka's murder. While police examine forensic evidence and CCTV footage, the Chief Minister has assured swift action, underscoring the government's zero tolerance for lawlessness. Tensions are further fueled by allegations of delayed police intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)