High-Profile Murder Casts Spotlight on Law and Order in Bihar

Gopal Khemka, a renowned businessman from Bihar, was shot dead outside his Patna residence by an unidentified assailant. The incident raises concerns about law and order, prompting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to review the security situation. Police investigations are underway, with potential old enmity considered as a motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-07-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 17:34 IST
A prominent businessman from Bihar, Gopal Khemka, was tragically gunned down near his home in Patna, escalating concerns over the state's security environment. This brutal killing has ignited a political storm, with opposition leaders questioning Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's handling of law and order.

The shooting occurred late Friday night outside the gate of Khemka's residence in the Gandhi Maidan area, as he was about to exit his vehicle. Despite immediate police response, the assailant, who was riding a motorcycle, remains at large.

Authorities have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve into Khemka's murder. While police examine forensic evidence and CCTV footage, the Chief Minister has assured swift action, underscoring the government's zero tolerance for lawlessness. Tensions are further fueled by allegations of delayed police intervention.

