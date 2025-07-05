Left Menu

Gangland Grudge: Brother of Notorious Gangster Shot in Punjab

Jugraj Singh, the younger brother of a notorious gangster, was fatally shot by three unidentified assailants in Chanan Ke village, Punjab. The attackers arrived on a motorcycle and fled the scene. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and assert they have leads that could lead to arrests soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 05-07-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 18:08 IST
Gangland Grudge: Brother of Notorious Gangster Shot in Punjab
Jugraj Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking act of violence, Jugraj Singh, the younger brother of infamous gangster Jagrup Singh Rupa, was shot dead by three unidentified assailants on Saturday in the quiet Chanan Ke village, Punjab.

The brazen attack in broad daylight saw the assailants arrive on a motorcycle, firing at close range before fleeing the scene, a move that has sent ripples of fear through the community.

Local law enforcement, led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar Rural Maninder Singh, remains hopeful, having already gathered several leads from CCTV footage that may lead to arrests soon, while Jugraj Singh's body undergoes a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025