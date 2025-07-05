Gangland Grudge: Brother of Notorious Gangster Shot in Punjab

In a shocking act of violence, Jugraj Singh, the younger brother of infamous gangster Jagrup Singh Rupa, was shot dead by three unidentified assailants on Saturday in the quiet Chanan Ke village, Punjab.

The brazen attack in broad daylight saw the assailants arrive on a motorcycle, firing at close range before fleeing the scene, a move that has sent ripples of fear through the community.

Local law enforcement, led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar Rural Maninder Singh, remains hopeful, having already gathered several leads from CCTV footage that may lead to arrests soon, while Jugraj Singh's body undergoes a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)