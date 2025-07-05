Left Menu

Lawyers' Hunger Strike Intensifies Over Court Relocation

Lawyers at Karkardooma court continue their hunger strike for the third day, protesting the shift of the digital Negotiable Instruments Act courts to Rouse Avenue. Led by the Shahdara Bar Association, the strike, which began on July 3, seeks an amicable solution. Lawyers abstain from work in solidarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 19:01 IST
Amid a vehement protest, lawyers stationed at the Karkardooma court complex are persisting in their hunger strike against the relocation of digital Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act courts. This demonstration, spearheaded by the Shahdara Bar Association, has entered its third consecutive day as of Saturday.

V K Singh, leading the charge as president of the Shahdara Bar Association, declared that the hunger strike launched on July 3 will persist until a satisfactory resolution is reached regarding the shift to the Rouse Avenue district court complex.

The association's executive committee, as stated in a notice dated July 4, has resolved to abstain from professional duties on Saturday to reinforce their protest. The hunger strike will continue on the court premises near the facilitation centre, with strict directives for complete participation from all lawyers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

