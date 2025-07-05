Social Media Mishap: Six Policemen Suspended in Uttar Pradesh
Six policemen in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, have been suspended due to an offensive social media comment made by constable Pradeep Thakur. The incident involved a remark about former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. An investigation led to the suspension of the involved policemen, following a complaint from local Samajwadi Party leaders.
In Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, six policemen have faced suspension after an objectionable social media post by constable Pradeep Thakur came to light. The comment, which targeted former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, sparked controversy and led to action from higher authorities.
The incident unfolded on July 2, when the comment was shared widely on social media. By July 3, the local Samajwadi Party representatives, including district unit president Shivraj Singh Yadav and ex-MLA Azim Bhai, lodged a formal complaint with Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit.
An investigation, headed by Circle Officer Chanchal Tyagi, revealed Thakur's involvement, resulting in his suspension. This action was extended to head constable Kuldeep and constables Rahul, Amit, Arun, and Saurabh for similar grounds, showcasing the department's swift response to ensure accountability.
