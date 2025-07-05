Left Menu

Family Feud: Educational Scam Unravels in Nagpur

A Nagpur woman was allegedly cheated out of Rs 1.28 crore by her relatives, including her maternal uncle and his family, under the pretense of securing prestigious roles in an educational institution. The accused have been charged with cheating and breach of trust after promising jobs that never materialized.

Nagpur | Updated: 05-07-2025 19:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagpur police have filed a cheating case against five individuals, including a couple and their daughter, who allegedly deceived their female relative out of Rs 1.28 crore. They promised lucrative positions in a Gadchiroli educational institution but failed to deliver, an official report stated.

The main suspect, 60-year-old Nilkanth Dashrath Dahikar, is identified as the complainant's maternal uncle. His wife Savita, daughter Ashu, along with two relatives, Rahul Dhanoji Dahikar and Gulab Dhondaba Dahikar, have been implicated in the scam and come from Gadchiroli district.

Between 2011 and 2024, the accused reportedly extracted large sums of money, promising employment and positions in Shantivan Apang Niradhar Adivasi Vikas Shikshan Sanstha. Fraudulent checks and undelivered promises led to the filing of charges for cheating, breach of trust, and intimidation, according to local law enforcement.

