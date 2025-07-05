Grenade Attack Injures American Aid Workers in Gaza Amid Rising Tensions
Two American aid workers were injured in a grenade attack at a Gaza food distribution site. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which employs U.S. military contractors for security, reported the attack. Meanwhile, violence escalates with numerous deaths as efforts for a ceasefire continue.
Two American aid workers sustained injuries during a grenade attack at a food distribution center in Gaza, as reported by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). These injuries were non-life-threatening, and the victims are currently receiving medical treatment.
The attack came at the end of a successful food distribution event, where thousands of residents received aid without incident until two assailants targeted the American workers. GHF employs U.S. military contractors for site security and had been distributing aid in Gaza since May.
Tensions in the region continue to rise, with at least 70 reported dead, 23 of whom were near aid sites, attributing to further instability. As ceasefire negotiations progress, the violence underscores the deep-seated issues affecting Gaza's population amidst the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as U.S. Strikes on Iran Stir Global Anxiety
Escalating Tensions: U.S. and Israeli Strikes on Iran Ignite Global Concerns
Japan Urges De-escalation Amid US-Iran Tensions
Rising Casualties: Israeli Strikes Intensify Tensions in Iran
Dollar Steadies Amid Geopolitical Tensions in the Middle East