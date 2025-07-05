Grenade Attack Injures American Aid Workers in Gaza Amid Rising Tensions

Two American aid workers sustained injuries during a grenade attack at a food distribution center in Gaza, as reported by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). These injuries were non-life-threatening, and the victims are currently receiving medical treatment.

The attack came at the end of a successful food distribution event, where thousands of residents received aid without incident until two assailants targeted the American workers. GHF employs U.S. military contractors for site security and had been distributing aid in Gaza since May.

Tensions in the region continue to rise, with at least 70 reported dead, 23 of whom were near aid sites, attributing to further instability. As ceasefire negotiations progress, the violence underscores the deep-seated issues affecting Gaza's population amidst the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)