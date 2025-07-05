Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

A man received a 20-year prison sentence for raping and kidnapping a 14-year-old girl last year, as confirmed by authorities on Saturday. This verdict was delivered by the court of Additional Session Judge Jasmine Sharma, which also imposed a Rs 50,000 fine on the accused, identified as Nitin alias Sonu.

The incident came to light on May 3, 2022, following a complaint filed at IMT, Manesar police station. Officials registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code after rescuing the survivor. She accused Nitin of raping her under the guise of a marriage proposal.

Additional charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act were included in the FIR, leading to Nitin's arrest. "Based on the charge sheet, evidence, and witness testimonies, the judge sentenced the convict to a 20-year rigorous imprisonment along with a fine," stated a Gurugram police spokesperson.