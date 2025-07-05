Left Menu

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping and kidnapping a 14-year-old girl in 2022. The court, led by Judge Jasmine Sharma, also fined him Rs 50,000. The crime was reported in Manesar, and charges were filed, leading to his arrest under multiple legal sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:36 IST
Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man received a 20-year prison sentence for raping and kidnapping a 14-year-old girl last year, as confirmed by authorities on Saturday. This verdict was delivered by the court of Additional Session Judge Jasmine Sharma, which also imposed a Rs 50,000 fine on the accused, identified as Nitin alias Sonu.

The incident came to light on May 3, 2022, following a complaint filed at IMT, Manesar police station. Officials registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code after rescuing the survivor. She accused Nitin of raping her under the guise of a marriage proposal.

Additional charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act were included in the FIR, leading to Nitin's arrest. "Based on the charge sheet, evidence, and witness testimonies, the judge sentenced the convict to a 20-year rigorous imprisonment along with a fine," stated a Gurugram police spokesperson.

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025