Court Upholds FIR in Rajasthan Exam Fraud Case

The Rajasthan High Court has rejected petitions to nullify an FIR pertinent to a suspected large-scale fraud involving forged educational documents and impersonation during government recruitment exams. Justice Sameer Jain, presiding over a single-judge bench, deemed the offenses as critical to public interest, supporting the Special Operations Group's findings.

Details emerged of a female candidate who, while applying for a lecturer position, claimed enrollment in Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University for her post-graduation. However, irregularities in her documentation surfaced during verification, triggering an inquiry by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, which unveiled a fraud network involving Mewar University degrees.

The investigations, spearheaded by the SOG, indicated probable involvement of the petitioners. Despite their defense citing absence in the initial FIR and lack of concrete evidence, the prosecution presented digital and physical proof. Surveillance footage reportedly showed an accused impersonating another candidate. The court observed the absconding status of the petitioners, corroborating their likely culpability, and instructed them to fully participate in the investigative process.

(With inputs from agencies.)