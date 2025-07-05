Left Menu

Court Upholds FIR in Rajasthan Exam Fraud Case

The Rajasthan High Court dismissed petitions against an FIR linked to a conspiracy involving fake educational documents and impersonation in recruitment exams. Justice Sameer Jain emphasized the issue's public importance, highlighting substantial evidence against the accused. The court directed ongoing cooperation with the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:33 IST
Court Upholds FIR in Rajasthan Exam Fraud Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan High Court has rejected petitions to nullify an FIR pertinent to a suspected large-scale fraud involving forged educational documents and impersonation during government recruitment exams. Justice Sameer Jain, presiding over a single-judge bench, deemed the offenses as critical to public interest, supporting the Special Operations Group's findings.

Details emerged of a female candidate who, while applying for a lecturer position, claimed enrollment in Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University for her post-graduation. However, irregularities in her documentation surfaced during verification, triggering an inquiry by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, which unveiled a fraud network involving Mewar University degrees.

The investigations, spearheaded by the SOG, indicated probable involvement of the petitioners. Despite their defense citing absence in the initial FIR and lack of concrete evidence, the prosecution presented digital and physical proof. Surveillance footage reportedly showed an accused impersonating another candidate. The court observed the absconding status of the petitioners, corroborating their likely culpability, and instructed them to fully participate in the investigative process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025