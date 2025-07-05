Left Menu

Justice March: Citizens Rally for RG Kar Medic's Legacy

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari plans a march to demand justice for a raped and murdered doctor, emphasizing it as a citizen-led initiative. Without political symbols, the march aims at highlighting the state's security issues and commemorates the crime's anniversary alongside the historical Quit India Movement.

Kolkata | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:45 IST
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari announced a 'Nabanna Abhijan' on August 9 to demand justice for a raped and murdered RG Kar hospital doctor. During his visit to the victim's family in Sodepur, Adhikari emphasized that the march to the state secretariat would be a citizen-driven movement, not a political one.

Accompanied by the victim's grieving parents, Adhikari stated that the rally would feature no party colors or flags but would instead be attended by concerned citizens. The march aims to highlight the dire security issues in the state and the lack of safety for women. The event marks the first anniversary of the doctor's tragic death and the 83rd anniversary of the Quit India Movement.

Thousands are expected to join the march, transcending political lines. Her parents will lead the demonstration, seeking justice for their daughter, who was brutally murdered inside a government hospital. The victim's father called for public support, urging people to expose the government's failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

