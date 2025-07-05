Fatal Dispute: Mobile Phone Argument Ends in Tragic Death
A man in Gurugram was arrested after allegedly pushing his friend from a building's fifth floor, leading to the friend's death. The incident stemmed from an argument over a missing mobile phone. The accused, Kanhaiya, confessed to the crime, and police have initiated further investigations.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident, Gurugram Police have arrested a young man following a deadly altercation over a missing mobile phone that resulted in the death of his friend. The accused, identified as Kanhaiya alias Prashant, reportedly pushed his friend Akash Pathak from a building's fifth floor.
The police revealed that an official complaint was logged by Pathak's cousin, who reported that the victim had been living in Delhi for work. The tragedy unfolded in a rented room in Bas Kushla village, where Pathak was residing with companions.
Upon further investigation, it was reported that the accused confessed to committing the act during a heated argument about the lost mobile phone. Authorities have registered a case of murder, and the inquiry is ongoing to uncover more details surrounding this fatal confrontation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gurugram
- crime
- killing
- friend
- pushing
- building
- argument
- mobile phone
- arrested
- investigation
ALSO READ
IICA and NADP Launch CSR Capacity Building for Defence PSU Munitions India
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meet, Pushing for Cooperative Federalism
President Murmu Urges Cost Accountants to Champion Sustainability and Nation Building
Forging Maritime Alliances: South Korea and U.S. Collaborate on Shipbuilding Innovation
Andhra Pradesh Eases Building Norms: Big Relief for Small Constructions