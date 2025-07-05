Fatal Dispute: Mobile Phone Argument Ends in Tragic Death

In a shocking incident, Gurugram Police have arrested a young man following a deadly altercation over a missing mobile phone that resulted in the death of his friend. The accused, identified as Kanhaiya alias Prashant, reportedly pushed his friend Akash Pathak from a building's fifth floor.

The police revealed that an official complaint was logged by Pathak's cousin, who reported that the victim had been living in Delhi for work. The tragedy unfolded in a rented room in Bas Kushla village, where Pathak was residing with companions.

Upon further investigation, it was reported that the accused confessed to committing the act during a heated argument about the lost mobile phone. Authorities have registered a case of murder, and the inquiry is ongoing to uncover more details surrounding this fatal confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)