Fatal Dispute: Mobile Phone Argument Ends in Tragic Death

A man in Gurugram was arrested after allegedly pushing his friend from a building's fifth floor, leading to the friend's death. The incident stemmed from an argument over a missing mobile phone. The accused, Kanhaiya, confessed to the crime, and police have initiated further investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:45 IST
In a shocking incident, Gurugram Police have arrested a young man following a deadly altercation over a missing mobile phone that resulted in the death of his friend. The accused, identified as Kanhaiya alias Prashant, reportedly pushed his friend Akash Pathak from a building's fifth floor.

The police revealed that an official complaint was logged by Pathak's cousin, who reported that the victim had been living in Delhi for work. The tragedy unfolded in a rented room in Bas Kushla village, where Pathak was residing with companions.

Upon further investigation, it was reported that the accused confessed to committing the act during a heated argument about the lost mobile phone. Authorities have registered a case of murder, and the inquiry is ongoing to uncover more details surrounding this fatal confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

