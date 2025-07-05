Left Menu

Child's Escape: From Bonded Labour to Freedom

A 12-year-old boy in Bundi was rescued from bonded labour after being handed over by his father to a relative for Rs 20,000 to work. He escaped and sought help at a railway station, leading to his freedom and subsequent financial assistance. Authorities registered cases against his relative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 05-07-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 22:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A 12-year-old boy, previously forced into bonded labor by his father, has been rescued in Bundi. The child was handed over for Rs 20,000 to a relative who made pop art sculptures.

Upon escaping, the boy sought help at Bundi Railway Station, leading to intervention by Bundi Childline, Jaipur control room, and other authorities. He was presented before the Child Welfare Committee.

Legal actions have been initiated against the relative under multiple laws, and a certificate of release from bonded labour was issued, granting the child a financial aid of Rs 30,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

