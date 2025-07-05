Child's Escape: From Bonded Labour to Freedom

A 12-year-old boy, previously forced into bonded labor by his father, has been rescued in Bundi. The child was handed over for Rs 20,000 to a relative who made pop art sculptures.

Upon escaping, the boy sought help at Bundi Railway Station, leading to intervention by Bundi Childline, Jaipur control room, and other authorities. He was presented before the Child Welfare Committee.

Legal actions have been initiated against the relative under multiple laws, and a certificate of release from bonded labour was issued, granting the child a financial aid of Rs 30,000.

