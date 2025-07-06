Escalating Tensions: Yemen's Missile Threat to Israel

The Israeli military announced on Sunday that it had successfully intercepted a missile that was launched from Yemen towards Israel. The interception led to a series of air raid sirens across the nation, following the standard emergency protocol.

In a firm response, Israel warned Yemen's Houthi movement, aligned with Iran, of the possibility of a naval and air blockade if attacks against Israel persist. This warning comes as part of what the Houthis claim to be their support for Gaza amid ongoing regional tensions.

Since the onset of the conflict in Gaza in October 2023, the Houthis have been actively targeting Israel and disrupting shipping routes in the Red Sea. Although most of these missile and drone assaults have been intercepted by Israeli defenses, the situation has prompted a series of retaliatory actions from Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)