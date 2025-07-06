Synagogue Arson: A Disturbing Trend in Australia

Authorities in Australia have charged a man after an alleged arson attack on a Melbourne synagogue with worshippers present, marking the latest incident targeting the country's Jewish community. No injuries were reported among the 20 people inside the East Melbourne Synagogue.

On Friday night, the fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters in the Victoria state capital. Several antisemitic incidents have been reported across Australia since the escalation of the Israel-Gaza conflict in October 2023.

Counterterrorism detectives arrested a 34-year-old from Sydney on Saturday, charging him with offenses including criminal damage by fire. The authorities are investigating potential links between the synagogue attack and a disturbance at an Israeli restaurant in Melbourne. Both incidents have sparked widespread condemnation from Jewish and political leaders in Australia and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)