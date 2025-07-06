Left Menu

Synagogue Arson: A Disturbing Trend in Australia

A Melbourne synagogue was allegedly targeted by arson during Sabbath, marking the latest antisemitic incident in Australia. Authorities arrested a Sydney man in connection with the attack and continue to investigate possible links to other events. Leaders have condemned the acts, calling for stricter measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 08:13 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 08:13 IST
Synagogue Arson: A Disturbing Trend in Australia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities in Australia have charged a man after an alleged arson attack on a Melbourne synagogue with worshippers present, marking the latest incident targeting the country's Jewish community. No injuries were reported among the 20 people inside the East Melbourne Synagogue.

On Friday night, the fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters in the Victoria state capital. Several antisemitic incidents have been reported across Australia since the escalation of the Israel-Gaza conflict in October 2023.

Counterterrorism detectives arrested a 34-year-old from Sydney on Saturday, charging him with offenses including criminal damage by fire. The authorities are investigating potential links between the synagogue attack and a disturbance at an Israeli restaurant in Melbourne. Both incidents have sparked widespread condemnation from Jewish and political leaders in Australia and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025