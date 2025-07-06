Left Menu

Fake Godman Arrested for Conning Family in Thane with Black Magic Ruse

A self-proclaimed godman in Thane, Maharashtra, allegedly duped a family of Rs 2.7 lakh by promising to remove 'evil spirits'. The accused, Sushilkumar Patidas alias Ayodhyaprasad Giri, convinced them that their lives were in danger, prompting the family to hand over valuables for a ritual.

A self-styled godman was arrested in Thane, Maharashtra, for allegedly cheating a family out of Rs 2.7 lakh under the guise of removing evil spirits. The police apprehended the accused, known as Sushilkumar Patidas alias Ayodhyaprasad Giri, after the victim lodged a complaint.

The accused befriended the family by claiming expertise in rituals that could cure their drinking habits and cleanse their home of evil spirits. He deceived them into believing a costly 'pooja' was necessary to save the victim's husband, convincing them to pay in cash and gold.

Upon discovering the fraud, the victim contacted authorities, leading to the godman's arrest. A case was registered under various sections, including those related to cheating and fraud, as well as the Black Magic Act. The investigation revealed similar activities in other areas by the accused.

