CBI Takes Charge: Unraveling Post-Poll Violence Mystery in Sandeshkhali

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has assumed command of the 2019 post-poll violence investigation in Sandeshkhali, where three BJP workers were killed. The CBI's intervention comes after a directive from the Calcutta High Court, amid claims of police inaction under state jurisdiction.

The High Court, led by Justice Joy Sengupta, mandated a special investigation team under the CBI to handle the investigation with serious diligence. This decision followed a petition from the victims' families, who expressed dissatisfaction with the initial probe by West Bengal Police's CID.

Concerns have been raised about the state police's handling of similar allegations against Sheikh, involved in fish farming and trading. The agency is also probing multiple cases related to attacks on Enforcement Directorate officials linked to an alleged ration distribution scam at Sheikh's residence.

