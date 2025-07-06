Left Menu

Computer Class Owner Arrested for Harassment

A 36-year-old computer tutorial class owner in Navi Mumbai was arrested on allegations of sexually harassing a female employee. The woman claimed the owner touched and insulted her, prompting a complaint and an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In Navi Mumbai, police have detained the owner of a computer tutorial center following allegations of sexual harassment by a female employee.

The woman, who taught basic computer skills at the establishment, accused the 36-year-old owner of inappropriate touching, kissing, and insulting behavior on Friday.

Authorities filed an FIR under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, leading to the arrest on Saturday, according to Rabale police station officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

