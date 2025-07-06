Computer Class Owner Arrested for Harassment
A 36-year-old computer tutorial class owner in Navi Mumbai was arrested on allegations of sexually harassing a female employee. The woman claimed the owner touched and insulted her, prompting a complaint and an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-07-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 09:53 IST
- Country:
- India
In Navi Mumbai, police have detained the owner of a computer tutorial center following allegations of sexual harassment by a female employee.
The woman, who taught basic computer skills at the establishment, accused the 36-year-old owner of inappropriate touching, kissing, and insulting behavior on Friday.
Authorities filed an FIR under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, leading to the arrest on Saturday, according to Rabale police station officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- harassment
- arrest
- Navi Mumbai
- computer classes
- incident
- police
- FIR
- sex crime
- teacher
- owner
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Crack Down on Jailed Gangster's Wife Under MCOCA
Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Elite Club with First Test Century in England
Ben Stokes Faces Backlash After Bowling First on Dry Pitch
Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Drug Racket
Ujjain Police Crackdown: Nine Fake Websites Duping Devotees Shut Down