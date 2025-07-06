Tragic Discovery: Unidentified Minor Found Murdered in Thane
The body of an unidentified minor girl was discovered near a construction site in Thane, Maharashtra. Authorities have registered a murder case and investigations are ongoing. The deceased was believed to be aged 15 to 17 and was found with a hood tightly wrapped around her neck.
In a shocking revelation, the body of an unidentified minor girl has been discovered near a construction site in Maharashtra's Thane city, according to police reports made on Sunday.
A murder investigation has been initiated as authorities strive to uncover details surrounding the incident. The girl's body, spotted by passersby, was found with a hood tightly wrapped around her neck near a road adjacent to the construction site in the Kasarvadavali area.
The deceased, estimated to be between 15 and 17 years old, was dressed in a green salwar-kurta and wore bangles. Her photographs have been circulated among law enforcement agencies to assist in identification. Leading the investigation is Thane crime branch sub-inspector Tushar Mane, who can be reached for further information regarding the case.
