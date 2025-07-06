Left Menu

Santosh Jarkiholi's Celebratory Gunfire at Temple Fair Sparks Controversy

Santosh Jarkiholi, son of BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, faces legal trouble after a viral video surfaced showing him allegedly firing a gun in the air during the Lakshmi Devi temple festival in Gokak. Police have registered an FIR, and Home Minister G Parameshwara assures a thorough investigation.

Santosh Jarkiholi, son of BJP MLA and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, finds himself in hot water following allegations of firing a gun in the air during a temple festival.

The incident occurred on Saturday at the Lakshmi Devi temple festival in Gokak, Belagavi district, drawing widespread attention as a video of the act went viral on social media.

Police have registered an FIR against Santosh, and Home Minister G Parameshwara has emphasized the seriousness of the matter, promising an impartial investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

