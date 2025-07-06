Left Menu

Reuters' X Account Withheld in India Amid Legal Confusion

Reuters' account on social platform X has been withheld in India despite government claims that no legal mandate exists for this action. The situation reportedly arose from a previous block request under Operation Sindoor. The Indian government is now collaborating with X to resolve the issue promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 13:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The international news agency Reuters has found its account on the social media platform X withheld in India due to what seems to be a legal miscommunication.

The Indian government claims no legal orders were issued to block the account, citing a mix-up from an earlier request during Operation Sindoor.

Efforts are underway between the government and X to rectify the situation swiftly and restore Reuters' accounts, as confusion continues to swirl over the current blocking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

