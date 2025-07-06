Reuters' X Account Withheld in India Amid Legal Confusion

The international news agency Reuters has found its account on the social media platform X withheld in India due to what seems to be a legal miscommunication.

The Indian government claims no legal orders were issued to block the account, citing a mix-up from an earlier request during Operation Sindoor.

Efforts are underway between the government and X to rectify the situation swiftly and restore Reuters' accounts, as confusion continues to swirl over the current blocking.

