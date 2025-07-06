Reuters' X Account Withheld in India Amid Legal Confusion
Reuters' account on social platform X has been withheld in India despite government claims that no legal mandate exists for this action. The situation reportedly arose from a previous block request under Operation Sindoor. The Indian government is now collaborating with X to resolve the issue promptly.
The international news agency Reuters has found its account on the social media platform X withheld in India due to what seems to be a legal miscommunication.
The Indian government claims no legal orders were issued to block the account, citing a mix-up from an earlier request during Operation Sindoor.
Efforts are underway between the government and X to rectify the situation swiftly and restore Reuters' accounts, as confusion continues to swirl over the current blocking.
