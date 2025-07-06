Teen Arrested for Fatal Stabbing in East Delhi
A teenager has been detained for allegedly stabbing his 15-year-old relative to death in Delhi's Mandawali area. After the victim was declared dead at LBS Hospital, police identified and apprehended the suspect. Preliminary investigations indicate that both belonged to the same community. Further inquiries are pending.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in East Delhi's Mandawali area, a teenager was arrested for allegedly killing his 15-year-old relative using a shard of glass. The incident followed an argument, police sources revealed on Sunday.
Authorities received a call about a boy, later identified as Imran, who was brought dead to LBS Hospital with severe injuries under his left arm. The victim's sister, Shabana, confirmed that he had been attacked with a sharp glass shard.
As investigations continued, police, during a routine patrol in Preet Vihar, detained a suspect. The youth confessed to the crime during interrogation, revealing the act was committed in a fit of rage. Legal actions are being pursued, with further inquiries ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
