Left Menu

Teen Arrested for Fatal Stabbing in East Delhi

A teenager has been detained for allegedly stabbing his 15-year-old relative to death in Delhi's Mandawali area. After the victim was declared dead at LBS Hospital, police identified and apprehended the suspect. Preliminary investigations indicate that both belonged to the same community. Further inquiries are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 15:14 IST
Teen Arrested for Fatal Stabbing in East Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in East Delhi's Mandawali area, a teenager was arrested for allegedly killing his 15-year-old relative using a shard of glass. The incident followed an argument, police sources revealed on Sunday.

Authorities received a call about a boy, later identified as Imran, who was brought dead to LBS Hospital with severe injuries under his left arm. The victim's sister, Shabana, confirmed that he had been attacked with a sharp glass shard.

As investigations continued, police, during a routine patrol in Preet Vihar, detained a suspect. The youth confessed to the crime during interrogation, revealing the act was committed in a fit of rage. Legal actions are being pursued, with further inquiries ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025