Teen Arrested for Fatal Stabbing in East Delhi

In a tragic incident in East Delhi's Mandawali area, a teenager was arrested for allegedly killing his 15-year-old relative using a shard of glass. The incident followed an argument, police sources revealed on Sunday.

Authorities received a call about a boy, later identified as Imran, who was brought dead to LBS Hospital with severe injuries under his left arm. The victim's sister, Shabana, confirmed that he had been attacked with a sharp glass shard.

As investigations continued, police, during a routine patrol in Preet Vihar, detained a suspect. The youth confessed to the crime during interrogation, revealing the act was committed in a fit of rage. Legal actions are being pursued, with further inquiries ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)