Tragic House Fire Claims Life of Local Woman in Salempur
A fire in Salempur's Salahabad locality claimed the life of 45-year-old Sunita. Trapped in her home during the incident, Sunita was unable to escape the blaze. Authorities are investigating the cause, and local police are gathering testimonies to piece together the unfortunate events of that morning.
A devastating fire engulfed a home in Salempur's Salahabad locality on Sunday, resulting in the tragic death of 45-year-old Sunita. The blaze erupted around 11 a.m., trapping Sunita in one of the rooms and ultimately claiming her life, according to police reports.
At the time of the fire, Sunita and her daughter-in-law, Reshma, were present in the house, while her son Dhananjay and daughter Sonam were out. Despite efforts, neighbors and locals only became aware of the blaze nearly an hour later, escalating the tragedy of the situation.
Circle Officer Deepak Shukla announced that a forensic team and dog squad were deployed to determine the cause of the fire while collecting evidence. Statements are being recorded from family members as investigations into the cause of the fire proceed, ensuring comprehensive scrutiny into the unfortunate event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
