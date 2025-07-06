The Battle Over Ballot Deadlines: Election Day Controversy

President Donald Trump and others in the Republican party have long challenged states that continue counting ballots weeks after Election Day, sparking significant actions to accelerate election result reporting.

Signed in March, Trump's executive order attempts to curb prolonged ballot counts by targeting states allowing post-Election Day mailed ballots. Rooted in federal law, it suggests all ballots should be received by Election Day.

This controversial move has inspired legislative responses in states such as Kansas and Utah and stirred debates in California, where delays are common due to high voter numbers and mail voting practices.

